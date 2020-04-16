Stretford Paddock
Fernandes wants to 'win everything' at United

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes has revealed his desire to achieve greatness at Manchester United following a quick start to life in England.

Fernandes has been directly involved in seven goals in his first nine games as a United player after arriving from Sporting Lisbon for £47million at the end of January.

His first impressions have been a sight to behold and his arrival has coincided with the Reds going on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The 25-year-old playmaker has set his sights on long-term glory at United though.

Speaking as part of a Q&A with supporters on the official club website, Fernandes opened up about his aims of great success whilst at Old Trafford:

"I want to win everything. I'm hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything. I want to win everything. I'm hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything,"

One thing is for certain - United have a much greater chance of winning things with Fernandes in the team, rather than without the Portugal international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild has made an exciting start and there is bags of potential in his squad, which is likely to be bolstered further in the summer transfer window.

It's refreshing to hear a player so hungry for success though; Fernandes seriously feels like a dream signing and whenever he speaks he just helps himself even more.

I won't be the only one terribly eager to see him take to the pitch in red once again.

