Bruno Fernandes demonstrates winning mentality ahead of season opener

Bruno Fernandes seems ready to get going ahead of the 2020/21 campaign; he certainly knows how to verbally impress fans.

Manchester United kick start the new season by hosting Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Fernandes made a monumental impact after arriving in January last term, helping United qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

Quoted by United Zone, Fernandes has once again demonstrated his winning mentality ahead of the new season:

"Season after season, you grow up and understand the game and your opponents. What you can do better to beat them. I want to win Carabao, FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League and if we play some tournaments to win also the same. Also the tournaments in training, I want to win everything. We want to achieve some trophies to give some joy to the fans and give something to the club because this club deserve to be on the top."

The 26-year-old midfielder will play a major part if United are to be successful under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and should build on a fine opening half-season at the club.

With Palace visiting Old Trafford this weekend, Fernandes is expected to start behind a midfield two in his familiar attacking midfield role.

It's almost certain that the midfield maestro will improve on the eight goals and seven assists he achieved in just 14 Premier League appearances in 2019/20.

Let's hope United can lift their first piece of silverware since Fernandes joined this season.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...