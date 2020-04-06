FIFA set to confirm season extension

It was inevitable and now, according to reports, FIFA are finally set to announce that the 2019/20 season will be extended.

An announcement is expected to be made in order to allow competitions to be completed across the world once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed its peak.

The global crisis has paused all life as we know it, including pretty much every single scheduled sporting event in 2020.

According to The Athletic though, FIFA hope that the plans will help the domestic leagues reach a conclusion when it's deemed safe to do so.

This would greatly reduce the prospect of a 'null and void' Premier League season, meaning Manchester United should still have a chance of breaking into the top four.

The report claims rules surrounding the summer transfer window and player contracts will also be altered, affecting United's loanee star Odion Ighalo.

It will mean players whose loan contracts were expiring on June 30 at the latest will now be allowed to remain at their current clubs until the conclusion of the campaign.

Despite this exciting news, it's unlikely the season will be completed in normal circumstances and matches being played behind closed doors, or at neutral venues, is a real possibility.

That's a topic likely to be heavily included in talks as executives discuss routes to finish the season, as some leagues are said to be determined to have fans present when possible.

It's going to be an interesting end to the campaign, but I can't wait for football to return to our TV screens.