Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

FIFA set to confirm season extension

Alex Turk

It was inevitable and now, according to reports, FIFA are finally set to announce that the 2019/20 season will be extended.

An announcement is expected to be made in order to allow competitions to be completed across the world once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed its peak.

The global crisis has paused all life as we know it, including pretty much every single scheduled sporting event in 2020.

According to The Athletic though, FIFA hope that the plans will help the domestic leagues reach a conclusion when it's deemed safe to do so.

This would greatly reduce the prospect of a 'null and void' Premier League season, meaning Manchester United should still have a chance of breaking into the top four.

The report claims rules surrounding the summer transfer window and player contracts will also be altered, affecting United's loanee star Odion Ighalo.

It will mean players whose loan contracts were expiring on June 30 at the latest will now be allowed to remain at their current clubs until the conclusion of the campaign.

Despite this exciting news, it's unlikely the season will be completed in normal circumstances and matches being played behind closed doors, or at neutral venues, is a real possibility.

That's a topic likely to be heavily included in talks as executives discuss routes to finish the season, as some leagues are said to be determined to have fans present when possible.

It's going to be an interesting end to the campaign, but I can't wait for football to return to our TV screens.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has offered Marcus Rashford some valuable advice as he continues his injury recovery.

Alex Turk

United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Manchester United fans loved it as Daniel James teased Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on a FIFA live stream yesterday.

Alex Turk

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Arsenal could be set to make a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

According to reports, an unnamed Premier League club has suggested finishing the season abroad, with CHINA a proposed location.

Alex Turk

United confident in completing Sancho deal

Manchester United are reportedly confident in completing a deal for Jadon Sancho and look ready to meet Dortmund's high valuation.

Alex Turk

United ready to resume Haaland pursuit

Manchester United are ready to challenge other suitors for Erling Haaland this summer, should the prolific striker become available.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Rashford reveals thoughts on Sancho to United

Manchester United have reacted to Marcus Rashford revealing his thoughts on Jadon Sancho's potential summer arrival.

Alex Turk

United still looking to sign De Ligt

Manchester United are still looking to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt after missing out on him last summer.

Alex Turk

The Busby Babes | Manchester United: The History

We delve into the origin story of how Busby laid the foundations to building the greatest football club the world has ever seen.

Alex Turk

Reaction: Rashford steps up rehab after positive scan

Marcus Rashford has stepped up his return from back injury following encouraging scan results.

Alex Turk