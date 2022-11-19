Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A Fixtures And Results

IMAGO / PA Images

The FIFA World Cup is split up into a number of groups to start the tournament. Here you can find all the fixtures and results in Group A.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and here you can find all the important information you need for Group A. The teams included in Group A are Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

The action for Group A gets underway on Sunday as Qatar, the host nation, will play against Ecuador. Following them, the Netherlands will play Senegal on Monday.

This World Cup is different this year with the competition falling right in the middle of the regular season campaign. The competitiveness of the World Cup in 2022 could be of the highest calibre that we have ever seen.

FIFA World Cup 2022

The players to note in this group mainly come from the Netherlands. Frenkie De Jong, Virgil Van Dijk and more are ones to keep an eye on in Group A of the tournament.

Sadio Mane could have been a major part in the action of Group A however the attacker was ruled out with an injury just before the start of the competition.

Below you can find a full list of all the fixtures for Group A as well as the results updating when they happen.

Qatar v Ecuador (20/11/22)

Senegal v Netherlands (21/11/22)

Qatar v Senegal (25/11/22)

Netherlands v Ecuador (25/11/22)

Ecuador v Senegal (29/11/22)

Netherlands v Qatar (29/11/22)

