FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B, Fixtures And Results

Group B could be one of those groups at this years tournament that people will keep their eye on. The group includes England, Wales who have qualified for their first FIFA World Cup since 1958, Iran and the USA.

The game of note is already seen as England v Wales. The neighbouring countries with a history of dislike on the football stage.

Qatar will host the meeting between the nations which will promise to be a great game between footballing enemies. The USA and England could also share a fantastic game with the sides meeting in the World Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Iran could be a side underlooked in the group, they took Argentina all the way to the end of their knockout game back in 2018.

Players to watch in this group include the likes of Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling.

Below you can find all the fixtures and updating results as they happen in Group B.

England v Iran (21/11/22)

USA v Wales (21/11/22)

Wales v Iran (25/11/22)

England v USA (25/11/22)

Iran v USA (29/11/22)

Wales v England (29/11/22)

