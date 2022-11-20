Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results

IMAGO / Pixsell

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results

Here you can find all you need to know about Group C at this years FIFA World Cup 2022.

Group C at this years FIFA World Cup will play host to one of the greatest football players of all time, Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Joining them in the group is Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland.

It’ll once again be one of those groups that is hard to call with Argentina and Poland likely to battle it out to win the group. Argentina most likely will be the favourites but Poland cannot be ruled out.

Players to note in this group include Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Angel Di Maria, Latauro Martinez and Hirving Lozano. It’s a group with plenty of Europe’s elites doing battle.

Lionel Messi

With such a variety of talent in the group it’ll be hard to predict the winners in each match. Argentina v Mexico is a hugely anticipated game due to South American rivalry.

Saudi Arabia will also be a team to keep an eye on, they have some talent across the board and shouldn’t be ruled out.

Below you can find all the fixtures and updating results for Group C at this years World Cup.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (22/11/22)

Mexico v Poland (22/11/22)

Poland v Saudi Arabia (26/11/22)

Argentina v Mexico (26/11/22)

Poland v Argentina (30/11/22)

Saudi Arabia v Mexico (30/11/22)

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup

By Rhys James
FIFA World Cup 2022
News

FIFA World Cup Group D, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace
Enner Valencia Qatar v Ecuador FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Watch: Enner Valencia Scores Great Header Goal, Ecuador v Qatar, FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
News

Anthony Martial Involved In Bust Up With Manchester United Teammate

By Alex Wallace
Gareth Southgate England
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Louis Van Gaal Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk
Match Day

Where To Watch Senegal v Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup Draw
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace