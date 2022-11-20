FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results

Group C at this years FIFA World Cup will play host to one of the greatest football players of all time, Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Joining them in the group is Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland.

It’ll once again be one of those groups that is hard to call with Argentina and Poland likely to battle it out to win the group. Argentina most likely will be the favourites but Poland cannot be ruled out.

Players to note in this group include Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Angel Di Maria, Latauro Martinez and Hirving Lozano. It’s a group with plenty of Europe’s elites doing battle.

IMAGO / HMB-Media

With such a variety of talent in the group it’ll be hard to predict the winners in each match. Argentina v Mexico is a hugely anticipated game due to South American rivalry.

Saudi Arabia will also be a team to keep an eye on, they have some talent across the board and shouldn’t be ruled out.

Below you can find all the fixtures and updating results for Group C at this years World Cup.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (22/11/22)

Mexico v Poland (22/11/22)

Poland v Saudi Arabia (26/11/22)

Argentina v Mexico (26/11/22)

Poland v Argentina (30/11/22)

Saudi Arabia v Mexico (30/11/22)

