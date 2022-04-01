FIFA World Cup Draw: Manchester United Players Learn Their Fate

Manchester United's international players have today discovered who their respective nations will face in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup this winter.

Some of the biggest names in the club, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, were all represented in the draw, each with ambitions of lifting the famous trophy in December.

Red Devils regulars Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane both helped France to glory in 2018, with Pogba getting on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

Here's how the groups look:

Group A:

Qatar

Netherlands (Donny van de Beek)

Senegal

Ecuador

Group B:

England (Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho)

United States of America

Iran

European Play Off Winner (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

Group C:

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Group D:

France (Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial)

Denmark

Tunisia (Hannibal Mejbri)

Intercontinental Play Off Winner 1 (Peru, United Arab Emirates or Australia)

Group E:

Spain (David De Gea)

Germany

Japan

Intercontinental Play Off Winner 2 (Costa Rica or New Zealand)

Group F:

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada

Group G:

Brazil (Fred, Alex Telles)

Switzerland

Serbia

Cameroon

Group H:

Portugal (Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot)

Uruguay (Edinson Cavani)

South Korea

Ghana

