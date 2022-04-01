FIFA World Cup Draw: Manchester United Players Learn Their Fate
Manchester United's international players have today discovered who their respective nations will face in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup this winter.
Some of the biggest names in the club, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, were all represented in the draw, each with ambitions of lifting the famous trophy in December.
Red Devils regulars Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane both helped France to glory in 2018, with Pogba getting on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.
Here's how the groups look:
Group A:
Qatar
Netherlands (Donny van de Beek)
Senegal
Ecuador
Group B:
England (Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho)
United States of America
Iran
European Play Off Winner (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine
Group C:
Argentina
Mexico
Poland
Saudi Arabia
Group D:
France (Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial)
Denmark
Tunisia (Hannibal Mejbri)
Intercontinental Play Off Winner 1 (Peru, United Arab Emirates or Australia)
Group E:
Spain (David De Gea)
Germany
Japan
Intercontinental Play Off Winner 2 (Costa Rica or New Zealand)
Group F:
Belgium
Croatia
Morocco
Canada
Group G:
Brazil (Fred, Alex Telles)
Switzerland
Serbia
Cameroon
Group H:
Portugal (Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot)
Uruguay (Edinson Cavani)
South Korea
Ghana
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |