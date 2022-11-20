FIFA World Cup Group D, Fixtures And Results

Group D sees the current holders of the World Cup France take residency, they’re joined by Denmark, Tunisia and Australia. France will be the favourites to top the group but it won’t be an easy task.

The 2018 World Cup winners have suffered a number of injuries in the lead up to the tournament which has seen them lose a number of key players. Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema and Presnel Kimpembe are just a few to name.

Denmark will be looking to challenge France at the top of the group. With players such as Christian Eriksen who will be keen to make an impact on the world’s stage.

Tunisia and Australia could shock a few people. No side will want to just be there to make up the numbers, especially in a World Cup.

Below you can find all the fixtures as well as the updating results for Group D at this years tournament.

Denmark v Tunisia (22/11/22)

France v Australia (22/11/22)

Tunisia v Australia (26/11/22)

France v Denmark (26/11/22)

Australia v Denmark (30/11/22)

Tunisia v France (30/11/22)

