FIFA World Cup Group F, Fixtures and Results

Group F is set to get underway on Wednesday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The group hosts two European heavyweights and will be a difficult group to get out of this year.

The group consists of Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Morocco, a very competitive group to compete in. Belgium will be tipped as group favourites but closely followed by Croatia.

Canada and Morocco are sides who process players of quality too. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies are to that come to mind for Canada in particular.

Belgium and Croatia share heavyweight names in football such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Luka Modric. Croatia got all the way to the final of the competition four years ago in Russia.

The bookies early favourites for the top two in the group would be the European sides but as we’ve seen with Saudi Arabia’s upset against Argentina, anything is possible.

Below you can find all you need to know about the fixtures and updating results in group F of the World Cup.

Morocco v Croatia (23/11/22)

Belgium v Canada (23/11/22)

Belgium v Morocco (27/11/22)

Croatia v Canada (27/11/22)

Canada v Morocco (1/12/22)

Croatia v Belgium (1/12/22)

