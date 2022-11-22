Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Group F, Fixtures and Results

Heres all you need to know about the fixtures and results in group F of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Group F is set to get underway on Wednesday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The group hosts two European heavyweights and will be a difficult group to get out of this year.

The group consists of Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Morocco, a very competitive group to compete in. Belgium will be tipped as group favourites but closely followed by Croatia.

Canada and Morocco are sides who process players of quality too. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies are to that come to mind for Canada in particular.

LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC

Belgium and Croatia share heavyweight names in football such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Luka Modric. Croatia got all the way to the final of the competition four years ago in Russia.

The bookies early favourites for the top two in the group would be the European sides but as we’ve seen with Saudi Arabia’s upset against Argentina, anything is possible.

Below you can find all you need to know about the fixtures and updating results in group F of the World Cup.

Morocco v Croatia (23/11/22)

Belgium v Canada (23/11/22)

Belgium v Morocco (27/11/22)

Croatia v Canada (27/11/22)

Canada v Morocco (1/12/22)

Croatia v Belgium (1/12/22)

