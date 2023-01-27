Five Manchester United Players Included In Top 100 Male Footballers List

The Guardian who are known as one of the United Kingdom's better news outlets have published their top 100 world footballers list. Five Manchester United players have made the cut and you can find out who below.

It's not unknown that United have a lot of top talent at the club with some players falling under the 'world class' bracket. The likes of Casemiro and David De Gea have tasted major success in their careers.

Marcus Rashford's current form sees a good argument for him to be branded as a world class player in the grand scheme of things. However there is definitely room for some of these players to be included in the top 100 across the world - as they have been.

United's players that feature in the top 100 are spread out quite well across the list. The highest ranked player is new summer addition, Casemiro, the Brazilian midfielder has been ranked as the 15th best player in the world.

Bruno Fernandes comes in as the second highest ranked United player. The creator comes in at rank 28 on the list.

Following on from that, Rashford also makes the list and is ranked as the 58th best player on the list out of the 100. Lisandro Martinez also makes the list and is ranked at 81st.

The final United player to make the list is serial winner Raphael Varane who comes in ranked 85th.

