Skip to main content
Five Manchester United Players Included In Top 100 Male Footballers List

IMAGO / PA Images

Five Manchester United Players Included In Top 100 Male Footballers List

Five Manchester United have been named in the top 100 footballers list recently published by The Guardian.

The Guardian who are known as one of the United Kingdom's better news outlets have published their top 100 world footballers list. Five Manchester United players have made the cut and you can find out who below.

It's not unknown that United have a lot of top talent at the club with some players falling under the 'world class' bracket. The likes of Casemiro and David De Gea have tasted major success in their careers.

Marcus Rashford's current form sees a good argument for him to be branded as a world class player in the grand scheme of things. However there is definitely room for some of these players to be included in the top 100 across the world - as they have been.

Casemiro Manchester United v Crystal Palace

United's players that feature in the top 100 are spread out quite well across the list. The highest ranked player is new summer addition, Casemiro, the Brazilian midfielder has been ranked as the 15th best player in the world.

Bruno Fernandes comes in as the second highest ranked United player. The creator comes in at rank 28 on the list.

Following on from that, Rashford also makes the list and is ranked as the 58th best player on the list out of the 100. Lisandro Martinez also makes the list and is ranked at 81st.

The final United player to make the list is serial winner Raphael Varane who comes in ranked 85th.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford Manchester United
News

Five Manchester United Players Included In Top 100 Male Footballers List

By Alex Wallace
Kim Min-Jae Napoli
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Start Negotiations With Talented Centre Back Ahead Of Summer Move

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes
Opinions

Bruno Fernandes Pulls The Strings At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst
Opinions

Wout Weghorst Is Playing His Role At Manchester United Perfectly

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst
Match Day

Watch: Wout Weghorst Scores First Manchester United Goal vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Solo Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

By Alex Wallace