FIFA 21: Five Manchester United players' ratings revealed

Alex Turk

Five Manchester United players' FIFA 21 ratings have been revealed, with four names making it into the upcoming game's top 100.

The latest instalment of EA's football franchise is released on October 6 and fans are keen to control their favourite players in Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

United made progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer throughout the 2019/20 season, but will that be reflected in the game?

Let's take a look at the first signs of how United stars have been rated...

Bruno Fernandes - 87 (+2)

Fernandes arrived in January and instantly became the Reds' best player, helping secure Champions League football with an array of goal contributions.

His phenomenal season at both Sporting Lisbon and United has earnt him an upgrade, making him the club's best player on FIFA 21.

David De Gea - 86 (-3)

De Gea made multiple mistakes in 19/20 and is now under threat of losing his status as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Fans may be tempted to replace him with Dean Henderson straight away in-game, considering the 29-year-old has been dealt with a painful downgrade.

Paul Pogba - 86 (-2)

Pogba missed the majority of last season through injury and has paid for it with his rating, taking a noticeable downgrade.

He's not United's best midfielder in the game anymore and he'll have to work hard to ensure that doesn't become a reality in the upcoming campaign.

Marcus Rashford - 85 (+2)

Rashford enjoyed his best individual campaign in the United first-team yet in 19/20 and has been performing just as well off the pitch.

It's what he's been doing on the pitch that matters here though, and he's become the club's best attacker on the game with a well-deserved upgrade.

Perhaps the arrival of a certain 87-rated English winger could change that before the game is released...

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 83 (+4)

From the United players revealed so far, Wan-Bissaka has been gifted the biggest upgrade of the lot, going from a 79 to an 83.

He played a crucial part in Solskjaer's plans last term and will most likely be on the receiving end of another upgrade this time next year.

