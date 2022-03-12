Football Legends React to Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur | Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Gary Lineker and More

A number of footballing legends such as Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Gary Lineker and more have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's hattrick for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Ronaldo lit up Old Trafford on Saturday evening with a stunning treble of goals against Spurs to give United a huge win in the race for top four.

Rio Ferdinand reacted to the hattrick by using the phrase "the problem" on Twitter, referencing a number of people who had suggested Ronaldo was the main problem at United.

Patrice Evra also joined in with a quote similar to Ferdinand's by saying "bro please keep being the problem", whilst also tagging Ronaldo's official account in the Tweet.

You can watch the reaction from a number of footballing legends below;

A number of media outlets and supporters have been suggesting for a number of weeks that Ronaldo is a problem at United.

Saturday's emphatic hattrick will keep some Ronaldo doubters until United's next game on Tuesday, at least.

