Former Derby County Boss Wayne Rooney Potentially Set For MLS Management Job

Former Derby County manager and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could potentially be set for a new management job overseas as the former player is spotted on a plane to the United States, according to new reports.

Rooney was a record breaking player during his years at United and has recently just stepped down from his position as Derby County manager after last season.

Derby were relegated from the EFL Championship last season following a string of points deductions and will now play in League One next season.

Rooney has now potentially been linked to his next managerial job with the possibility of managing in a league he is familiar with being reported.

rooney

Rooney spent time in the MLS as a player, making a number of appearances and scoring a number of quality goals for DC United during his time.

Now with the former player taking the step into management, the former United striker has now been linked with a possible managerial job at his former club.

Brobible report that "According to multiple sources, Rooney has spoke with D.C. United about becoming the Black-and-Red’s next head coach. There is reportedly mutual interest and the most recent development may indicate that things are moving more quickly than even expected."

The former striker was even photographed as being spotted possibly on his way to the States with a picture surfacing on Twitter.

rooney
