Former Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Pinpointed Changes Erik Ten Hag Must Make To Fix Manchester United Problems

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Successful former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson pointed out a problem that needs to be addressed by Erik Ten Hag for the club to be great again.

Erik Ten Hag is the fifth permanent Red Devils manager since Ferguson retired in 2013, since then the Old Trafford side has won an FA Cup, a League Cup and one Europa League.

Ex-United midfielder Quinton Fortune told a problem of great importance pinpointed by Sir Alex recently that the Dutchman must fix early on whe takes the charge.

Fortune said: "I was very fortunate to listen to the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] at Carrington a few weeks ago and he mentioned a simple thing like the team spirit we had when we ate together at the canteen It's something very simple, that a lot of people miss out on, but that created that bond - not just in the players - but everyone in the staff at Carrington.

Sir Alex Ferguson

"It played an important part of a successful club to create the team spirit, because we have amazing individuals, as you can see, but we're not always playing as a team. We want players to want to come to Carrington and put on a red jersey. We know the talent is there. The style of football, which I'm sure he'll implement, needs time and to bring in the right characters, but create a team that is going to play for each other, play for the club and enjoy it. We need players to go out there with a smile on their face and, when you do that, everything else follows."

He added: "Ten Hag must address the issue of team spirit, with the former Ajax boss inheriting a fractured, divided dressing-room, with players pursuing personal agendas to the cost of the squad."

"Play with courage and play with enjoyment,” Fortune told Manchester United's official website.

“That's what we were told before games by Sir Alex - go and enjoy it. Really? Sixty to seventy thousand people and go and enjoy it? But that is what we did and every day in training was very hard.

"It was a competitive environment but an enjoyable environment. We had a great team spirit that won us trophies. When you go out into every single game, you know your teammates have got your back. It's very important to have that.”

