Former Manchester United Boss Linked To Brighton Managerial Job

Brighton lost their manager Graham Potter to Chelsea just a few weeks ago.

The Premier League side have not yet replaced the outgoing manager and are still looking at possible replacements.

A number of candidates have been linked to the open position at Brighton.

Now, a former Manchester United manager has been linked to the job due to being mentioned internally by the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton have had a flying start to their Premier League campaign so far currently sitting 3rd in the league.

Brighton defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford at the start of the season and remain a point ahead of them in the league.

It will be hard for any incoming manager to replace and have the same effect that Potter has had on the side.

Could the former United boss in question be a possible answer and the one to lead Brighton forward.

According to the new report from Jeunesfooteux.com via Sport Witness, Brighton have discussed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a potential candidate.

The report states; “Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been ‘mentioned internally’ by Brighton as they search for a new manager.”

Solskjaer has been out of a job since leaving United last year, however some people have suggested that a job like Brighton could be a welcome way to return to football.