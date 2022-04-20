Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has praised the fight and aggression that was shown by youngster Hannibal Mejbri during the club's 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Mejbri had come on for United pretty late in the game and the Tunisia international picked up an early yellow card and later committed another risky foul only some minutes later.

A brace from Mohamed Salah and a goal each from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane took Liverpool to a dominating 4-0 win.

Valencia took to Twitter to praise Mejbri's attitude, claiming that the midfielder's brief cameo at the end made him 'proud' of the youngster.

Mejbri had come on in the 84th minute of the tie for Anthony Elanga and on his second foul, there were appeals from Liverpool players for the youngster to get a second yellow card.

The 19-year-old has now made two senior appearances for United. For the United Under-23s, the player has contributed to 19 goals in 40 appearances since he joined from the Monaco youth side.

