Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has praised the fight and aggression that was shown by youngster Hannibal Mejbri during the club's 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Mejbri had come on for United pretty late in the game and the Tunisia international picked up an early yellow card and later committed another risky foul only some minutes later.

A brace from Mohamed Salah and a goal each from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane took Liverpool to a dominating 4-0 win.

MEJBRI

Valencia took to Twitter to praise Mejbri's attitude, claiming that the midfielder's brief cameo at the end made him 'proud' of the youngster.

Mejbri had come on in the 84th minute of the tie for Anthony Elanga and on his second foul, there were appeals from Liverpool players for the youngster to get a second yellow card.

The 19-year-old has now made two senior appearances for United. For the United Under-23s, the player has contributed to 19 goals in 40 appearances since he joined from the Monaco youth side.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Mejbri
News

Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat

By Kaustubh Pandeyjust now
pogba
News

Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Rhys James40 minutes ago
ten hag 4
Quotes

Rene Meulensteen Gives Verdict On Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United Amid Links With Becoming His Assistant Manager

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Jesse Lingard Says 'I Just Want to Play Football' Following Manchester United's Liverpool Defeat

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Corner Flag
News

Leading Scouts Depart Manchester United After Years of Service

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Close Erik Ten Hag Associate Reveals Dutchman's Vital Quality That Would Be Needed at Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Says There Could Be 'As Many As 10' Incomings For Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked With RB Leipzig Star Christopher Nkunku - Ralf Rangnick Is 'A Big Fan'

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago