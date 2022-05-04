Former Manchester United Defender Patrice Evra Video Goes Viral After Real Madrid Knocked Out Manchester City From UEFA Champions League

Today Wednesday, May 4th Real Madrid made an unbelievable comeback to end up knocking out Manchester City from UEFA Champions League, to what instantly a video about former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra went viral on Twitter.

The ex Manchester United left-back most important titles won with the Red Devils are the following:

English Premier League x5

Club World Cup x1

UEFA Champions League x1

Patrice Evra at Manchester United

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022 Semi-finals was played between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Citizens had the lead on the first leg winning it (3-2).

In the first half, it was a boring game with little to none clear scoring options from both teams, then in the second half it was a whole different story.

Manchester City threw the first punch, by opening the score with a left explosive kick, that went straight into the goal by Riyad Mahrez making it 0-1 at the 73rd minute.

Then when the match was on added time City's nightmare started, Real Madrid managed to score two goals in less than five minutes, the first one at minute 90 and the second one at minute 90 +1.

Making the result 2-1 (5-5) on aggreggate, extra time came and Real Madrid made it 6-5 at the 95th minute to qualify to the grand final in Paris on May 28th.

Right after the final whistle, media United Zone shared a funny video on Twitter of Patrice Evra comparing Manchester City and Manchester United.

He said: "Come on United!" and added laughing "Fantastic stadium, but you will never win the Champions League!" and then for some reason he ran away.

