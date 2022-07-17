Skip to main content

Former Manchester United Manager José Mourinho Reveals New Tattoo Following Pre-Season Controversy

Mourinho was involved in an on-pitch incident this week during pre-season with Roma and has since revealed a new tattoo which acknowledges his time at United.
José Mourinho, current manager of AS Roma, was involved in a heated exchange during a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

Mourinho - who was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018 - won the Europa Conference League with his new club in May, beating Dutch side Feyenoord 1-0 in the final.

His side faced Sunderland, who will play in the Championship next season having been promoted from League One via play-offs, in a pre-season friendly match in Portugal.

Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien approached the game with a rather aggressive attitude. After having just been booked, O’Nien appeared to fling his elbow towards Roma’s Roger Ibañez’s face during an aerial dual.

Irate about the Sunderland player’s actions, Mourinho, in characteristically abrasive fashion, stormed on to the pitch mid-game to insist that O’Nien be shown a second yellow card.

The game continued with the referee ignoring Mourinho’s demand to send off O’Nien, but the midfielder was wisely removed by his manager Alex Neil at half-time.

Furthermore, Mourinho has just revealed a new tattoo which pays homage to his achievement at former club United.

The Portuguese tactician led United to Europa League victory in the 2016/17 season, beating Erik ten Hag’s former club Ajax 2-0 in the final.

He has now permanently marked this success on his body by having the trophy (which has a small red and white stamp on the centre of it in recognition of United’s colours) tattooed onto his upper arm.

Europa League Win 2017

