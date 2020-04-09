Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United to trigger Fosu-Mensah extension

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United have triggered a one year-contract extension for defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

The former Fulham and Crystal Palace loanee has not featured for United since the final day of the 2016/17 season, however the MEN are now reporting that Fosu-Mensah has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The news comes in the wake of Fosu-Mensah's possible return to first team action after the former Ajax academy prospect picked up a serious cruciate ligament injury in April of last year.

The news comes after the club triggered extensions on both Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic respectfully earlier this season.

Despite the lack of opportunities so far for Fosu Mensah, the natural right back will look to force his way into Solskjaer's plans having only featured twice for the U23s this season.

This leaves Angel Gomes as the only United player to be out of contract this summer, however the club still remain hopeful the England youth international will resign amid reports linking him with a shock move to Barcelona.

Since his permanent appointment last season, Solskjaer has placed emphasis on developing youth, stating he hopes to emulate a long history of United academy success stating: ""That link between the academy and first-team is crucial, we bring players through to the first-team, we develop them to play a certain way and then they know when they get to the first-team this is how we want them to play.

“It doesn't just go back to the Class of '92, it goes back even further than Sir Alex, back to Sir Matt Busby. And I’ll never forget it, if you're good enough you're old enough.”

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roma manager admits he wants to sign Smalling

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has admitted he would like to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal.

Alex Turk

Lingard helps raise over £12,000 for the NHS

Jesse Lingard has helped raise over £12,000 for the NHS after headlining a FIFA charity stream at the weekend.

Alex Turk

Pogba 'determined' to leave United this summer

Paul Pogba is unsurprisingly the centre of attention as part of today's Transfer Special in French newspaper L'Equipe.

Alex Turk

United refuse to furlough staff during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United have decided not to furlough any staff, who will receive full pay during the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has offered Marcus Rashford some valuable advice as he continues his injury recovery.

Alex Turk

FIFA set to confirm season extension

FIFA are reportedly set to confirm the extension of the 2019/20 season, allowing competitions to be completed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Manchester United fans loved it as Daniel James teased Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on a FIFA live stream yesterday.

Alex Turk

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Arsenal could be set to make a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

According to reports, an unnamed Premier League club has suggested finishing the season abroad, with CHINA a proposed location.

Alex Turk

United confident in completing Sancho deal

Manchester United are reportedly confident in completing a deal for Jadon Sancho and look ready to meet Dortmund's high valuation.

Alex Turk