United to trigger Fosu-Mensah extension

Manchester United have triggered a one year-contract extension for defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

The former Fulham and Crystal Palace loanee has not featured for United since the final day of the 2016/17 season, however the MEN are now reporting that Fosu-Mensah has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The news comes in the wake of Fosu-Mensah's possible return to first team action after the former Ajax academy prospect picked up a serious cruciate ligament injury in April of last year.

The news comes after the club triggered extensions on both Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic respectfully earlier this season.

Despite the lack of opportunities so far for Fosu Mensah, the natural right back will look to force his way into Solskjaer's plans having only featured twice for the U23s this season.

This leaves Angel Gomes as the only United player to be out of contract this summer, however the club still remain hopeful the England youth international will resign amid reports linking him with a shock move to Barcelona.

Since his permanent appointment last season, Solskjaer has placed emphasis on developing youth, stating he hopes to emulate a long history of United academy success stating: ""That link between the academy and first-team is crucial, we bring players through to the first-team, we develop them to play a certain way and then they know when they get to the first-team this is how we want them to play.

“It doesn't just go back to the Class of '92, it goes back even further than Sir Alex, back to Sir Matt Busby. And I’ll never forget it, if you're good enough you're old enough.”