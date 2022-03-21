Four-man ShortList for Manchester United Permanent Manager's Position Revealed
A four-man shortlist for the Manchester United permanent manager's position has been revealed, and it does not feature Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
According to Sky Sports News, United's shortlist doesn't include the name of the German manager but rather features four other names.
Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui and Spain's Luis Enrique make up the shortlist.
Thomas Tuchel links have been dismissed by the club declaring those to be 'media-talk'.
Chances of Lopetegui and Enrique getting the hot-seat at Old Trafford are low, with the latter's departure more complex due to his commitments with the Spain National Team.
The two leading contenders are PSG's Argentine manager and former Pep Guardiola assistant, Erik Ten Hag.
Pochettino is reportedly seen as the 'concrete' choice, backed by his work with scant resources at Tottenham to rival the likes of big spenders such as Chelsea, City.
Ten Hag has been labelled as the 'dream' and the Marc Overmars scandal might aid in the Dutch manager's departure from Ajax.
But it's said that doubts still remain about how would 'function' in an entirely different structure at Old Trafford, under the stature and relentless pressure of a club like Manchester United.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |