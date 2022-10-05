Skip to main content
Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training

IMAGO / News Images

Four Manchester United players are not at Carrington for training today ahead of Thursdays UEFA Europa League tie.

Manchester United are without four players at training today. The squad are in Carrington ahead of Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League tie. 

United suffered a shocking defeat at the Etihad on Sunday. Losing 6-3 to your closest rivals will always leave a sour taste. 

However the squad are in training today ahead of a big game in the Europa League on Thursday. United will look to get back to winning ways. 

The four players in question include three defenders. United will have to look at possible rotations tomorrow. 

Erik Ten Hag

Rapahel Varane is one of the players that isn’t in training today. Expected, as the Frenchman was taken off on Sunday after picking up an injury. 

Varane will be out for a duration following the injury. It’s known to not be a serious injury, however it remains a big blow for United. 

Harry Maguire was also absent from training today. The United captain is also sidelined through injury. 

However, one player missing from training today that United fans will be slightly disappointed with is Donny Van De Beek.

Donny Van De Beek

The Europa League is a competition you’d almost expect the Dutchman to feature in. 

However it doesn’t look likely he gets a run out this week. Aaron Wan Bissaka also missed training today. 

A lack of rotation at right back could prove costly coming into this weekends Premier League game against Everton. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Harry Maguire
