Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Manchester United are without four players at training today. The squad are in Carrington ahead of Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League tie.
United suffered a shocking defeat at the Etihad on Sunday. Losing 6-3 to your closest rivals will always leave a sour taste.
However the squad are in training today ahead of a big game in the Europa League on Thursday. United will look to get back to winning ways.
The four players in question include three defenders. United will have to look at possible rotations tomorrow.
Rapahel Varane is one of the players that isn’t in training today. Expected, as the Frenchman was taken off on Sunday after picking up an injury.
Varane will be out for a duration following the injury. It’s known to not be a serious injury, however it remains a big blow for United.
Harry Maguire was also absent from training today. The United captain is also sidelined through injury.
However, one player missing from training today that United fans will be slightly disappointed with is Donny Van De Beek.
The Europa League is a competition you’d almost expect the Dutchman to feature in.
However it doesn’t look likely he gets a run out this week. Aaron Wan Bissaka also missed training today.
A lack of rotation at right back could prove costly coming into this weekends Premier League game against Everton.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested
- New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag
- Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
- Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival
- Manchester United's 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success Or Failure
- Erik Ten Hag Shares His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven
- Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon