Fred names Garner as most impressive United youngster

Fred has spoken very fondly on a certain academy graduate in a recent interview and no, it's not Mason Greenwood.

The 27-year-old has developed leaps and bounds at Manchester United this season, standing at the forefront of many fans' Player of the Season candidates so far.

He's spent part of his coronavirus quarantine experience earning bonus points with supporters though, saying all the right things off the pitch whilst doing the right things on it.

Speaking to Brazilian website Trivela, in the Metro, Fred praised the club's youth focus and pinpointed fellow midfielder James Garner as the recent academy he's been impressed by most:

All [recent academy graduates] are very good, they are not in this profession for nothing, but the player who impresses me most is Jimmy Garner. Not just because he is in the same position as me, but because he is a player who has an impressive vision of the game, and he has a huge future for United. In addition to his impressive game vision, he always plays with his head up, has an impressive shot and is an incredible passer. He is a player that I admire a lot.

Every United supporter who has stayed in touch with Garner's journey through the ranks, particularly in the Under-23s this term, won't need reminding of just how big a talent he is.

It's refreshing to see not just a first-team player, but a top-class player in his position speaking so highly of his quality and potential.

Garner is said to have been growing frustrated with the lack of opportunities this season, especially in comparison to Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood, and a loan move was a prospect in January.

He's still at Old Trafford though and will certainly be hoping to play a part in the remaining fixtures once the season resumes.