Fred reveals Fernandes advice before Brugge brace

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes' meteoric impact on the pitch has seemingly filtered off the pitch too, judging by recent comments made by his midfield compatriot, Fred.

Fred is enjoying a brilliant season at Manchester United and is firmly in the picture to be named Player of the Year, but he's not exactly known for his goalscoring exploits.

February's 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League was a memorable night for a few reasons.

Odion Ighalo netted his first goal for the club, Fernandes bagged his first on a European night and Fred found the net not once but twice, having just one United goal to his name prior to kick-off.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo, quoted by @utdreport, Fred explained the valuable advice Fernandes offered him in the lead up to his rare goal contributions:

"Bruno said 'See? You have to do that. Enter the box and you'll score'. Then I went and scored two goals in that game [vs Brugge]. That's why Bruno celebrated a lot — I watched his [Scholes] videos and said 'Man, what a great player'."

It's exciting to think of the midfield possibilities for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once football resumes, with Paul Pogba set to be fully fit.

A midfield diamond of Fred, McTominay, Pogba and Fernandes isn't at all half bad reading, especially considering how United have looked at times earlier on this term.

Fernandes has been a major arrival in more ways than one though, and his presence is clearly rubbing off well on others around him.

Stretford Paddock discussed the Premier League's decision to begin stage one of Project Restart this week on the latest episode of Howson's Brew - watch here:

