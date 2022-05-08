Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fred Rutten Rejects Erik ten Hag's Assistant Manager Offer

Dutch coach Fred Rutten has confirmed the rejection of an offer to become Erik ten Hag's assistant manager at Manchester United. 

Fred Rutten has immense experience coaching in the Eredivisie by taking care of teams like PSV, Feyenoord, etc. The former Dutch midfielder revealed the opportunity that was presented to him by his former colleague. 

imago0039816649h

Fred Rutten spoke to a Dutch TV Station ESPN Netherlands regarding this event and the 59-year-old indicated that at this age, he wanted to stay closer to his family: "Erik ten Hag has asked me to be his assistant at Manchester United. I said no. 

"Everyone makes his own choices in life. I have a family, I have grandchildren that I want to see. This type of project, I felt uncomfortable with it. At Manchester United, you get on a train and you can't get off it. I want to feel comfortable in something you step into."

Instead, the Dutch manager will assist former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven as he can stay closer to the comfort of his home: "That is the case with PSV. It's nice when you have grandchildren, who you see every now and then and who can play ball with."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Kalvin Phillips Release Clause Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
imago0039816649h
News

Fred Rutten Rejects Erik ten Hag's Assistant Manager Offer

By Alan Bince5 minutes ago
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Match Day

Report: Former Newcastle Striker Speaks About Manchester United Poor Performance Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero38 minutes ago
Brighton
News

Key Statistics in Manchester United's 4-0 Defeat Against Brighton

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Discussion on His Manchester United Future With Sir Alex Ferguson

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Christopher Nkunku with Red Bull Leipzig
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christopher Nkunku From RB Leipzig Lastest Update

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Report: Ralf Rangnick Apologises With Manchester United Fans After Humiliating Loss Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
David Carmo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Portugal Defender David Carmo From SC Braga

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago