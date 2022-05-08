Fred Rutten Rejects Erik ten Hag's Assistant Manager Offer

Dutch coach Fred Rutten has confirmed the rejection of an offer to become Erik ten Hag's assistant manager at Manchester United.

Fred Rutten has immense experience coaching in the Eredivisie by taking care of teams like PSV, Feyenoord, etc. The former Dutch midfielder revealed the opportunity that was presented to him by his former colleague.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Fred Rutten spoke to a Dutch TV Station ESPN Netherlands regarding this event and the 59-year-old indicated that at this age, he wanted to stay closer to his family: "Erik ten Hag has asked me to be his assistant at Manchester United. I said no.

"Everyone makes his own choices in life. I have a family, I have grandchildren that I want to see. This type of project, I felt uncomfortable with it. At Manchester United, you get on a train and you can't get off it. I want to feel comfortable in something you step into."

Instead, the Dutch manager will assist former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven as he can stay closer to the comfort of his home: "That is the case with PSV. It's nice when you have grandchildren, who you see every now and then and who can play ball with."

