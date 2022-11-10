Fred To Be Offered New Manchester United Contract

Manchester United have a number of players whose contracts expire in the next year or so. The club is keen to get a good number of these players tied down to new deals or activate potential extension clauses.

One player that is reportedly set to be offered a new deal at United is none other than Brazilian midfielder, Fred. The midfielder is one that splits the fanbase on opinion of his ability and performances at United.

Erik Ten Hag has almost completely rebuilt United’s midfield which has shown that Fred is not a consistent starter anymore. The central midfielder however seemingly still has a role to play and is liked by the man in charge.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Brazilian arrived at United for a significant fee and had much expectation to perform. At the time that United signed Fred, Manchester City were also heavily interested in his services.

Since arriving at Old Trafford Fred has had a mixed time in the side and has often been criticized for performances. However, he has proved to be a valuable asset to the squad and judging by the report Ten Hag thinks he can continue to do that.

According to the report from reliable United source ‘UnitedMuppetiers’ via MUFCmpb;

“Fred is going to be offered a new three-year contract at Manchester United. Fred will be on a LOWER wage.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon