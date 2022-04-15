Fred to Miss Manchester United Game Against Norwich

Fred will miss Manchester United’s game on Saturday against Norwich, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed in his Friday afternoon press conference.

The Brazilian midfielder will miss United’s clash against Norwich on Saturday meaning that the Red Devils will be without both Scott McTominay and Fred.

United will still be without the likes of Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane for the game on Saturday and will have to resort to using Nemanja Matic in the holding midfield role.

IMAGO / News Images

Fred is set to miss the clash which is a big loss to United and how they’d want to operate for Saturdays game.

The Brazilian has been in good form recently and has been a solid player under Ralf Rangnick.

Fred is even set to renew his contract at Old Trafford and sign a new and extended deal with the club.

Fred could play a key role when Erik Ten Hag arrives at Old Trafford and we could see the Brazilian being utilised to his full potential.

