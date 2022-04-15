Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fred to Miss Manchester United Game Against Norwich

Fred will miss Manchester United’s game on Saturday against Norwich, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed in his Friday afternoon press conference. 

The Brazilian midfielder will miss United’s clash against Norwich on Saturday meaning that the Red Devils will be without both Scott McTominay and Fred. 

United will still be without the likes of Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane for the game on Saturday and will have to resort to using Nemanja Matic in the holding midfield role. 

Fred scores

Fred is set to miss the clash which is a big loss to United and how they’d want to operate for Saturdays game. 

The Brazilian has been in good form recently and has been a solid player under Ralf Rangnick. 

Fred is even set to renew his contract at Old Trafford and sign a new and extended deal with the club.

Fred could play a key role when Erik Ten Hag arrives at Old Trafford and we could see the Brazilian being utilised to his full potential.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Fred
News

Fred to Miss Manchester United Game Against Norwich

By Alex Wallace3 minutes ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Nemanja Matic Informs Manchester United of Wish to Leave

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Hannibal
Quotes

Youngster Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Bayern Munich and BarcelonaYoungster Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Bayern Munich and Barcelona

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Richarlison
News

Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Premier League Striker Amidst Agent Change

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Pau Torres Set to Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Manchester United Could Announce Erik Ten Hag As Their New Manager Next Week

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
News

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Ronaldo Jr. Shows Incredible Skills for Manchester United

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago