Fred: United now capable of winning all the gold

Fred has claimed he believes Manchester United are capable of winning 'all the competitions' next season, ahead of the Europa League campaign this month.

United resume their pursuit of a trophy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season in charge on Wednesday night, as LASK Linz visit Old Trafford.

After a conclusive 5-0 triumph in the first leg of the round-of-32 clash, the Reds are all-but quarter-finals-bound and have a good chance of lifting the trophy for a second successive attempt.

Speaking in the official club programme, the United Review, Fred sounded very positive about going for as much silverware as possible next season:

“I'm sure our squad will be mentally stronger after this season. It's been an atypical season with all that's happened, so next season I'm sure we'll be strengthened mentally and we'll look to win all the competitions we're in. I'm sure we're capable of doing this, we've got a great squad and we'll go for it. There's the Premier League, we'll be in the Champions League and also the cups so we'll do everything to win as many trophies as possible for Manchester United.”

There has been vast progress under Solskjaer this season, which saw United's signings thrive on the pitch and a third-place finish secured.

With Champions League football next term, it may be a bit hopeful to see the club can win it all but there's no reason why we shouldn't see plenty of improvement all-round.

