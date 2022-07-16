Skip to main content

Frenkie De Jong Included In Barcelona Pre Season Tour Squad As Manchester United Dealt Another Blow

Manchester United have been dealt another blow in their pursuit of Frenkie De Jong as the Barcelona midfielder has been included on the clubs pre season tour to America despite links to the Red Devils. 

United are being made to wait even longer in their pursuit for De Jong, with a saga already dragging on much longer than anticipated. 

The Red Devils have had the De Jong move prioritised for a number of weeks now since new boss Erik Ten Hag had labelled the player as his key target for the summer.

However, despite numerous meetings including face to face exchanges, United still don’t have their target and now he’s set to fly out to America with the Spanish giants. 

De Jong

United are having to play the waiting game in what has been one of their biggest transfer windows in some years. 

Despite having three deals completed, they’re failing to stand firm on their biggest transfer of the summer - a player that seemingly is happier to stay at a club where he us unwanted. 

Barcelona are being clear - they want to sell De Jong due to their financial troubles, however the player does not want to leave his dream club. 

United have offered De Jong a high value contract that his current club do not want to pay him, however the player remains resilient and is jetting off with his Barcelona teammates for their pre season tour in the USA.

United are being made to wait while the clock keeps ticking. 

