Frenkie De Jong Likes Manchester United Instagram Post About Ruud Van Nistelrooy Sending Fans Into Meltdown

Frenkie De Jong has sent Manchester United fans into meltdown as he appears to like an Instagram post from Manchester United that shows the club talking about former striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy on his Birthday.

The former United striker celebrates his birthday today on July 1st, the Dutch international is a well remembered name by United supporters for his contributions in the past.

De Jong is said to be getting ever closer to a move to Old Trafford as every day passes by with many fans taking one of his latest actions as another new hint. 

In screenshots taken from Instagram and uploaded to Twitter it appears that De Jong has liked the post by United on their official instagram account. 

However, some people aren’t getting too overly excited as De Jong is also Dutch and the post is linked to the Netherlands football official instagram account too.

Despite the linked post many fans have seen this as possibly the biggest hint yet that De Jong could be on his way to Manchester. 

Whilst nothing has been officially confirmed, talks are said to be ongoing regarding the deal with all parties hoping to reach a conclusion soon.

De Jong remains in reported good spirits and remains on holiday ahead of wherever his future lies.

By Alex Wallace40 seconds ago
