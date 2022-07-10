Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

Frenkie De Jong will reportedly return to Barcelona training on Monday despite a deal with Manchester United being on the table as well as a rough relationship unfolding between Barca and De Jong's agent, according to a new report.

De Jong has a deal on the table with United as Barca and the Red Devils are said to be locked in a position where no advancements have been made on a deal at the moment.

A fee has reportedly been agreed between both clubs however the actual deal and structure with stages of payments and add ons yet to be concluded.

De Jong has two offers on the table which would either see the Dutchman take a huge salary cut at Barca or move to Old Trafford with the first option said to be off the table on De Jong's side.

de jong 2

De Jong is now expected to return to Barcelona training on Monday after returning from his holiday.

Despite a deal being so close, the Dutchman could be returning to Barca training whilst the players future remains in the air.

Spanish reporter, Gerard Romero reported "Frenkie de Jong will return to Barcelona's training tomorrow. It is going to be very significant."

Romero has been covering the De Jong saga and was the first to report on the possibility of the deal.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong smile
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

By Alex Wallacejust now
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Has His Say On Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace17 minutes ago
Haaland
Quotes

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

By Alex Wallace35 minutes ago
eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Second Signing Of The Summer Christian Eriksen Could Be In Time To Meet The Team In Australia

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Paredes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired With PSG For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez Ready To Force His Way Out Of Ajax To Sign For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago