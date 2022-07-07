Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong’s Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong’s agent is said to be in London to meet with Manchester United as the club and player are yet to discuss personal terms as negotiations with Barcelona continue, states a new report. 

De Jong has been a target for United for almost three months as requested by Erik Ten Hag as the manager looks to reunited with his former player at his new club.

Barcelona and United have been in direct contact for a number of weeks over closing a deal however despite there being an agreement on a fee in place, the deal is yet to be closed. 

de jong

De Jong has been reluctant to leave Barcelona however following talks with Ten Hag, the player is more open to the switch to Old Trafford. 

The player has to pick between a pay cut at Barcelona or a move to another club with the first option said to be out of the question with his representatives. 

De Jong is not only being looked at by United but now also by rivals, Chelsea. Manu Sainz reports;

“Frenkie de Jong's agent is in London to meet with Manchester United. Chelsea want him, but the player prefers the option of going to Old Trafford and working with Erik ten Hag.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong’s Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace22 seconds ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Travel To Bangkok For Manchester United Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace10 minutes ago
old trafford fans
News

Study Finds Manchester United Fans Were The Most Stressed in 2021/22 Football Season

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United To Be Completed In The Coming Hours

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Preparing £14million Bid For Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Manchester United Players Will Be Exiled From First Team Squad If Found Leaking Information To The Media | New Erik Ten Hag Rules

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United’s Interest Is Growing In Youri Tielemans | Player Wants Arsenal Move

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago