Frenkie De Jong's Future Will Become Clear In The Next 48 Hours As Manchester United And Barcelona Agree Deal

Frenkie De Jong's future could become a lot more clear within the next 48 hours as Manchester United and Barcelona wait for a decision from the player despite already agreeing a deal.

De Jong is still yet to make a concrete decision on his long term future as he returned to Barcelona training at the start of the week.

United representatives met with Barcelona in Spain at the start of the week to close the financial situation surrounding the deal as they agreed a fee and add ons structure following a number of weeks of negotiations.

However, the deal is not close to completion as Barcelona have to pay off the remainder of De Jong's wages following them being shortened due to COVID.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona as the club has been his dream club to play for since a young age.

United have explained they want a conclusion to the saga by Friday which evidently could be the case.

Barcelona are set to fly out on their pre season tour of the United States and De Jong's presence on the flight could be a huge indicator over his future.

Should De Jong fly on Barcelona's pre season tour then the Dutchman could very well be set to stay at Barca, however should the player not fly with the squad then the move to United could be close to a positive conclusion.

