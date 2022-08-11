Frustration Growing At Manchester United As Glazers Fail To Back Erik Ten Hag Financially

A new report has emerged that has suggested that there is a frustration growing around Manchester United towards the Glazer ownership as they have so far shown a lack of financial backing towards new owner, Erik Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag has had a list of priority targets at United since being appointed as the new manager, however many of these players will not join United this summer due to fees that the Glazers do not want to pay.

The likes of Ajax winger Antony, now Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez are names that Ten Hag wanted to bring to Old Trafford but haven’t.

United are also still not close to closing a deal for Frenkie De Jong which has been ongoing for the best part of three months.

IMAGO / PA Images

United lost their opening game of the Premier League season at home to Brighton 1-2 and only had two new signings start in the game at Old Trafford.

The Glazers are constantly under criticism from United supporters who plan to continue regular protests against their ownership and rightly so.

According to a report from journalist, Jacque Talbot, “There is frustration from some around Manchester United with the Glazers’ lack of willingness to put their hand in their own pocket to back Ten Hag.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon