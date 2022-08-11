Skip to main content

Frustration Growing At Manchester United As Glazers Fail To Back Erik Ten Hag Financially

A new report has emerged that has suggested that there is a frustration growing around Manchester United towards the Glazer ownership as they have so far shown a lack of financial backing towards new owner, Erik Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag has had a list of priority targets at United since being appointed as the new manager, however many of these players will not join United this summer due to fees that the Glazers do not want to pay.

The likes of Ajax winger Antony, now Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez are names that Ten Hag wanted to bring to Old Trafford but haven’t. 

United are also still not close to closing a deal for Frenkie De Jong which has been ongoing for the best part of three months. 

Erik ten Hag

United lost their opening game of the Premier League season at home to Brighton 1-2 and only had two new signings start in the game at Old Trafford. 

The Glazers are constantly under criticism from United supporters who plan to continue regular protests against their ownership and rightly so. 

According to a report from journalist, Jacque Talbot, “There is frustration from some around Manchester United with the Glazers’ lack of willingness to put their hand in their own pocket to back Ten Hag.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Frustration Growing At Manchester United As Glazers Fail To Back Erik Ten Hag Financially

By Alex Wallace59 seconds ago
Morata
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hold Positive Talks With Alvaro Morata’s Agent

By Alex Wallace13 minutes ago
Scott Mctominay
Quotes

'He Works Hard, He Pumps His Badge And That’s It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Scott Mctominay

By Rhys James29 minutes ago
Adrien Rabiot
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Insists We Should Not Judge Adrien Rabiot Yet Amid Juventus Exit Links

By Rhys James59 minutes ago
werner
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Were In Talks With Former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
William Gallas
Quotes

Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago
laird
Transfers

Manchester United Agree Ethan Laird Loan Deal With Championship Side As Watford Deal Collapses

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Exclusives

Exclusive | ‘No Excuses’ - Louis Saha on Erik Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United

By Charlie Webb9 hours ago