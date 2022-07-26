Skip to main content

Full List Of Manchester United Players That Returned To Carrington Today

Manchester United have just returned from their first leg of their pre season tour in both Thailand and Australia and have returned to training at Carrington today. 

It’s been a busy day at United’s training complex with the first team squad returning as well as new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen joining the squad for the first time. 

Cristiano Ronaldo was also spotted at the complex today ahead of crunch talks with Erik Ten Hag about his future going into the new season.

A host of United’s hierarchy was also present at Carrington including the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Richard Arnold, however their presence is said to be unrelated to Ronaldo’s situation 

ronaldo

However it was a day of training and many players were present and returned to training today as planned. 

United have put on an extra pre season friendly this week and will face Wrexham AFC on Wednesday in a game that will be played behind closed doors. 

The M.E.N reported the full list of players that returned to Carrington today, they included;

“Bruno, Martial, Heaton, Shaw, Lindelof, Garnacho, Hannibal, Sancho, Tuanzebe, Iqbal, Malacia, Varane, Rashford, Dalot, De Gea, Maguire, Bailly, Mengi, Amad and McTominay.”

Ronaldo
News

ten hag bangkok
christian eriksen
christian eriksen
Fernandez
eriksen denmark
ronaldo arriving
Sesko
