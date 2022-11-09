Skip to main content
Gareth Southgate Considering Recalling Marcus Rashford To England Squad

Marcus Rashford could potentially be called back up by Gareth Southgate to the England squad. You can find out more here.

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could potentially be back in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate will make his final decision tomorrow afternoon.

Rashford has been in fine form this season for the reds as he has scored 7 goals in all competitions whilst providing 3 assists. The 25 year old has given Southgate something to think about ahead of the squad announcement tomorrow.

Rashford has been included in the previous two international tournaments for England but he hasn't been a starter in either of the tournaments. With his fine form of late, he has a shout of being a starter for England.

The 25 year old has not been in any of Southgate's squads since the Euro 2020 final and this has been due to injuries and poor performances over the last year. He has certainly picked up his form again this season.

Rashford can provide versatility across the front three which is ital for Southgate as the 25 year old can play through the middle and both left and right wing. He could most likely play off the left for England. 

The England squad should be announced at around 2:00 pm tomorrow afternoon. Southgate has a tough decision to make but Rashford is most likely to make the squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Matt Law has said the following; "Gareth Southgate is considering recalling Marcus Rashford for England's World Cup squad".

