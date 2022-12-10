Gareth Southgate’s Future As England Manager In Doubt Following France World Cup Defeat

It wasn’t to be for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they exit the competition in the quarter finals. A 2-1 defeat to France in Qatar could now spell the end of Gareth Southgate’s time as England manager.

Many England fans have been stating their points for some time now. They think a change is needed and that Southgate has done all that he can as the England boss.

A semi final in 2018, a final in 2021 and now a quarter final in 2022, Southgate cannot get his side to the promiseland, a tournament win. Whether some people think it comes down to tactics or picking his team, there are a number of factors as to why they can’t go all the way.

Speaking after the game, Southgate has stated he will take some time to reflect on the competition. However, some early reports are already suggesting his future is in doubt.

France was no easy task but England could have very well been into the semi final of this tournament. Bringing on Marcus Rashford, your countries top goalscorer at the tournament with just minutes to play highlights a major mistake by Southgate.

According to a report from journalist, Nicolo Schira, the FA will hold a meeting to discuss Southgate’s future in the next days. He tweeted;

“The position of Gareth Southgate on England National Team bench is in doubt. Expected a meeting between him and FA in the next days to discuss his future.”

