Giggs likens Fernandes impact to Cantona and Van Persie

Alex Turk

Ryan Giggs has lauded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer policy since becoming Manchester United manager, paying tribute to Bruno Fernandes in particular.

Fernandes is one of five players Solskjaer has signed in his two transfer windows so far, alongside Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Odion Ighalo.

Each arrival has had a positive impact in one way or another, which bodes well for the continued rebuild this summer.

During the latest MUTV Group Chat, Giggs explained how impressed he's been with Solskjaer's movements in the transfer market:

“The players [Solskjaer's] got in have been really impressive. They’ve improved the team and the dressing room and obviously, in Fernandes, we’ve seen over the years the effect one player can sometimes have. You talk about the Cantonas, the Van Persies… and I’m not comparing him yet to them but he’s made other players play better and he’s given everyone a lift. I still think we need four or five players but we’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Fernandes' impact on and off the pitch has been remarkable, despite how talented United fans knew he was before he joined the club.

He has serious potential to become a star at Old Trafford and United did very well to lure him to the club at a time where midfield creativity was desperately needed.

It'd be slightly immoral to directly compare Fernandes to the likes of Cantona and Van Persie yet, but he's made a perfect start to life in England.

Be sure to check out this morning's instalment of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where we discuss the latest news on Jack Grealish's potential arrival:

