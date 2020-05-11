Giggs' Recommends Rodon Signing! | Transfer News | 11/05/20

Today we look at United's approach for Swansea centre back Joe Rodon after high praise from Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Ole open to selling 3 defenders and Government giving the football the green light to start again in June

Giggs Recommends Rodon

According to the Mirror, United plan on securing a £20million deal to bring Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon to Old Trafford.

Interestingly, the report claims club legend Ryan Giggs has recommended the 22-year-old after handing him his Wales debut last year.

Giggs also nudged Solskjaer to make the £15million move for Daniel James last summer, another player who earned rave reviews whilst playing for Swansea.

Rodon has proved crucial at the Liberty Stadium this season, featuring 21 times at the heart of Steve Cooper's defence. Read in full here

Solskjaer ready to sell three United centre-backs

According to the Mirror, Solskjaer plans to make room for a new defensive arrival by offloading not one, not two, but three centre-backs this summer.

The report claims Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are set to be the players in the firing line during another transfer window of change. Read in full here

United facing a battle to extend Ighalo loan

According to Sky Sports, Shenhua expect Ighalo to return from Old Trafford in time for the new Chinese Super League season set to start in July.

The report adds that Ighalo's parent club are unwilling to extend his loan spell and will only allow him to stay if it's on a permanent deal.

Shenhua are said to value the 30-year-old at a hefty £20million, which could see Newcastle United make a move if their takeover is completed this summer. Read in full here

Government to give go-ahead for June return

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League will have permission from the Government to return on June 12, subject to safety conditions being met and coronavirus infection rates not rising.

The report adds that players will resume training next Monday as part of a four-week settling period before matches start again.

The preparations will be closely controlled with strict hygiene and social distancing measures in places to ensure it's as safe as possible to proceed. Read in full here

