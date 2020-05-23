Stretford Paddock
Giggs reveals the toughest opponent of his career

Alex Turk

Ryan Giggs spent some time in lockdown speaking with Manchester United on Friday, where he addressed plenty of topics including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer policy.

An interesting topic the conversation led to though, was all about the players Giggs faced on the pitch during his 24-year stint in the United first-team.

Representing United from 1990 to 2014, the Welsh winger enjoyed mass success at Old Trafford, including lifting 13 Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

He came up against his fair share of talented defenders though and has named one in particular that he recalls being the hardest of all to better.

Speaking on the latest MUTV Group Chat, Giggs identified Javier Zanetti as his toughest-ever opponent:

"The hardest player I’ve played against was Zanetti for Inter Milan. Just run all day. He used to play in midfield so he was comfortable on the ball. He could defend, he was tough, he actually broke my nose in the quarter-finals. Zanetti had everything as a defender."

Giggs is, of course, referring to the Champions League quarter-final first leg in 1999, where eventual winners United toppled Inter Milan 2-0 at Old Trafford, courtesy of a Dwight Yorke brace.

There's no denying the absolutely class Zanetti consistently demonstrated through his career, also spoilt with silverware.

The Argentine great, capable of performing at right-back and in midfield, secured five Scudettos and a Champions League with Inter and is more than a worthy pick by Giggs.

