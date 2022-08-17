Glazers Considering Selling Stake Of Manchester United

The Manchester United owners, the Glazers have been making headlines for years with their incompetence in running the football club and now in a period of unrest and poor decisions, the American family are considering selling stakes in the club to bring in new investors.

The Glazers are continuing to show their lack of understanding when it comes to football ownership.

A clear lack of backing for Erik Ten Hag this summer as well as employing people not fit for purpose in their roles at the club.

When it comes to the actual footballing side of their ownership, it’s safe to say the Glazers don’t have a clue.

Twitter sent Manchester United supporters into meltdown on Tuesday night as self made billionaire, Elon Musk tweeted to say that he was going to buy the club.

However he later followed up and shut down the claims as a joke, however it did open peoples thoughts into the possibility of the club being for sale.

Bloomberg Business have now since run a story that has gained a lot of traction during Wednesday afternoon.

They have reported; “The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United.”

“The Glazers have held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor.”

