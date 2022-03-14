Glazers Tempted to Sell Manchester United as Club Value Set to Inflate Considerably

The Glazers, the family that own Manchester United could be tempted to sell the club as its value is set to rise significantly.

Amid the news that a Saudi consortium has placed a £2.7billion bid to buy Chelsea the value of United could increase significantly.

Chelsea are in the process of finding ownership after current owner Roman Ambramovich was sanctioned and forced to sell the London club.

United are currently one of the most valuable clubs in England and with the possible sale of Chelsea, this value will only increase.

The Glazers have gone out of favour with United fans who have protested against their ownership on a number of occasions.

United's value as a club and business asset should now rise, considerably if Chelsea is purchased for the rumoured fee of £2.7billion.

The Glazers could be tempted to cash in on United when the club could reach its maximum potential selling price.

