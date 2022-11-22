Skip to main content
Glazers To Explore Possible Sale Of Manchester United

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Glazer family are set to possibly explore the full sale of Manchester United.

The Glazer family, who own Manchester United are reportedly set to announce their intention for possible investment or a full sale of the club. The news comes just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed from Old Trafford. 

The Glazers have come under increasing pressure from the clubs fans who have attacked sponsors online and regularly protested against the ownership at Old Trafford on a matchday. 

The report comes from Mark Kleinman of Sky News who states the news about the fact the the Glazers are considering a sale after 17 years of ownership. 

Glazers Out

In the full report from Sky News, they say the following; “Manchester United Football Club could finally be sold by its American owners after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.

Sky News can exclusively reveal that the Glazer family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world's most famous football club.

Sources said on Tuesday that investment bankers were being instructed by Manchester United's owners to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties.

A statement confirming their intentions could come imminently, one of them said.”

