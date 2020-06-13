Gomes close to agreeing new United deal

Manchester United are returning to action next Friday, but that may not be the only good news supporters receive this month.

Angel Gomes' contract has been ticking down towards expiry at the end of June, with Chelsea reportedly closing in on capturing his services on a free transfer.

However, the last week or so have produced promising reports in regards to United's hopes of extending Gomes' terms at Old Trafford.

Now, it looks like some form of agreement is close to being made between the two parties, which would see the 19-year-old remain in Manchester.

According to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, United have most recently offered Gomes a deal worth £25,000-a-week to remain at the club this summer.

The report claims that whilst an agreement is yet to be reached, the midfielder hasn't turned it down again and he's getting closer to committing his long-term future.

Once he does extend his deal with United, it's likely that we'll see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give him a chance in the first team.

We've seen similar situations with Brandon Williams, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood this season - all young talents rewarded with plenty of game time after signing on the dotted line.

Gomes has been training regularly with the first team during preparations for the 2020/21 season to restart, so you'd imagine he'll get a chance to play throughout the hectic schedule to come.

It looks like he could be at the club beyond this month though, which is something to be very excited about.

