Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Gomes close to agreeing new United deal

Alex Turk

Manchester United are returning to action next Friday, but that may not be the only good news supporters receive this month.

Angel Gomes' contract has been ticking down towards expiry at the end of June, with Chelsea reportedly closing in on capturing his services on a free transfer.

However, the last week or so have produced promising reports in regards to United's hopes of extending Gomes' terms at Old Trafford.

Now, it looks like some form of agreement is close to being made between the two parties, which would see the 19-year-old remain in Manchester.

According to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, United have most recently offered Gomes a deal worth £25,000-a-week to remain at the club this summer.

The report claims that whilst an agreement is yet to be reached, the midfielder hasn't turned it down again and he's getting closer to committing his long-term future.

Once he does extend his deal with United, it's likely that we'll see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give him a chance in the first team.

We've seen similar situations with Brandon Williams, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood this season - all young talents rewarded with plenty of game time after signing on the dotted line.

Gomes has been training regularly with the first team during preparations for the 2020/21 season to restart, so you'd imagine he'll get a chance to play throughout the hectic schedule to come.

It looks like he could be at the club beyond this month though, which is something to be very excited about.

Be sure to check out the latest instalment of Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lyon president reveals club beat United to 'wonderkid' Cherki

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed the club beat Manchester United to retaining 'wonderkid' Rayan Cherki.

Alex Turk

United 'ready to invest' heavily on squad rebuild

Manchester United are reportedly ready to invest €300million more on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild, starting this summer.

Alex Turk

Bellingham opts to join Dortmund this summer

Jude Bellingham has reportedly opted to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

United lead the way for homegrown talent in Europe

A new report has shown that Manchester United are leading the way for homegrown talent amongst Europe's elite.

Alex Turk

Alli to miss United clash through suspension

Tottenham Hotspur will be missing Dele Alli against Manchester United next Friday, after he received a one-match ban for social media activity.

Alex Turk

Dortmund 'accept' imminent Sancho departure

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly accepted that it's only a matter of time before Manchester United target Jadon Sancho leaves.

Alex Turk

The overseas loan: Should United's prospects take the plunge?

Ronaldo Brown discusses whether it's time for Manchester United's youth prospects to follow in the footsteps of many and develop their game abroad.

Ronaldo Brown

Several United players amongst most valuable in the world

Several Manchester United players have been named amongst the top 100 in the Biannual CIES Football Observatory transfer value list.

Alex Turk

Herrera reiterates why he left United for free

Ander Herrera has once again explained why he left Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Alex Turk

United duo set to sign contract extensions

Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson are reportedly in line to sign new contract extensions at Manchester United.

Alex Turk