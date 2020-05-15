Gomes 'discouraged' by United transfer targets

With May being the month the season usually ends and the transfer talk heats up in a normal season, not many would have predicted the main name currently on Manchester United fans' lips back in August.

That name is Angel Gomes. The 19-year-old midfielder looks set to be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer on June 30 after talks over an extension have stalled massively.

To make matters more bitter, the youngest-ever player to take to the field for United could be nearing a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Gomes has been discouraged by the way United have targeted young, British targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eyeing Jadon Sancho, 20, Jack Grealish, 24, and Jude Bellingham, 16, as priority signings at the end of the season.

The report also claims that Gomes is rejecting a new contract due to the reservations over a pathway into the first team, with his representatives said to be 'underwhelmed' by the club's approaches so far.

If the MEN are to be believed, then I suppose you have to question Gomes' mentality and that was touched on in a piece I wrote earlier this week.

If you're a young player wanting a pathway into the youth team, you should sign the contract and work hard to get there rather than worrying about the obstacles in your way.

It's a huge shame to lose a talent of Gomes' promise, especially to a rival and for free, but Solskjaer wants a certain type of player in his plans and based on this report, the young playmaker may not fit that criteria.

