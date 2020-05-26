Gomes names the United trio that inspired him growing up

Angel Gomes has revealed the three Manchester United players who inspired him in his youth, after claiming he tries to model his game off Barcelona great Andres Iniesta.

Gomes has been widely touted as one of the most excited talents emerging from the club's illustrious academy for some time and is nearing regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old would have featured on several occasions this season if he has signed a new contract earlier, with his current deal set to expire next month.

Regardless whether he extends his stay at Old Trafford or not though, he's the youngest player to make an appearance since Duncan Edwards, making his debut aged 16 years, 268 days old in 2017.

Speaking to the official club website, Gomes identified three former United players from the club's most successful period that inspired him growing up:

"Then obviously, when I was growing up at United, Nani had a big influence on me and when I was around eight years old, when I used to go and watch, it was that time when we had a great season and [we had Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Carlos] Tevez. All those players inspired me when I was growing up."

The young playmaker certainly has a future at United should he put pen to paper on a contract extension before he leaves on a free transfer on July 1.

An ideal scenario would see Gomes sign a new deal sooner rather than later and become a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the remainder of the season.

Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are prime examples of promising stars committing to the rebuild and receiving opportunities on the back of it.

Watch Stretford Paddock discuss Odion Ighalo's imminent departure in the latest episode of Howson's Brew: