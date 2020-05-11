Government to give go-ahead for June return

Two months on since Manchester United last took to the field, it seems like we won't have to wait much longer for a return.

The global coronavirus pandemic has halted the 2019/20 season, with some countries cancelling their campaigns completely.

The Premier League seem intent on completing what was started in August last year though and we could see it back on our screens next month.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League will have permission from the Government to return on June 12, subject to safety conditions being met and coronavirus infection rates not rising.

The report adds that players will resume training next Monday as part of a four-week settling period before matches start again.

The preparations will be closely controlled with strict hygiene and social distancing measures in places to ensure it's as safe as possible to proceed.

It's said that the Premier League plan to use up to 10 neutral venues, including Wembley, regarded the most secure with no team playing at home at any point.

The bottom six clubs fighting relegation are thought to have been joined by two unnamed clubs 'significantly higher in the table' in opposition to neutral venues though.

I for one am thrilled that football is going to be back very soon, but of course, the safety of those involved must come first.

If the previously mentioned June 12 return date is set, it'll be very interesting to see if fixtures can be completed by the end of July as planned.

