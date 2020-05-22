Grealish Depends on Pogba | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 22/05/20

An update on the Jack Grealish situation and how it involves Paul Pogba. There is also more reports on Jadon Sancho.

Grealish Depends on Pogba

According to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic in a Q & A session, The signing of Jack Grealish could now depend on Pogba and Aston Villa. He is 'certainly' a player United are looking at closely.

United are also hoping to get him for cheap if Villa is to get relegated this season whenever it finishes. It’s also been indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent ‘a**holes’ comment said in United We Stand magazine with Andy Mitten wasn’t directed at Grealish – despite him being part of an embarrassing accident recently.

Sancho Update

Again coming from Laurie Whitwell in the Q & A Jadon Sancho remains the club’s priority for the summer even when it's looking like Borussia Dortmund want over £100 million, it’ll take some doing to pull off multiple deals. However, Whitwell confirms that signing Sancho, Grealish and Jude Bellingham this summer is still possible.

The trio looked to have been earmarked as Solskjaer’s preferred signings with recent rumours for the summer transfer window as the manager eyes a Premier League title challenge next season.

United release a damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released the financial report from the third quarter and some of the figures are damning, to say the least.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit football clubs massively, some worse than others, and it hasn't helped United's revenue and debt one bit.

In a conference call on Thursday, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told investors that the club's staggering debt has risen by 42%, prompting a stunning increase to £429.1million. Read the full article here

