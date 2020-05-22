Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Grealish Depends on Pogba | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 22/05/20

Mitul Mistry

An update on the Jack Grealish situation and how it involves Paul Pogba. There is also more reports on Jadon Sancho.

Grealish Depends on Pogba

According to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic in a Q&A session, The signing of Jack Grealish could now depend on Pogba and Aston Villa. He is 'certainly' a player United are looking at closely. 

United are also hoping to get him for cheap if Villa is to get relegated this season whenever it finishes. It’s also been indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent ‘a**holes’ comment said in United We Stand magazine with Andy Mitten wasn’t directed at Grealish – despite him being part of an embarrassing accident recently.

Sancho Update

Again coming from Laurie Whitwell in the Q&A Jadon Sancho remains the club’s priority for the summer even when it's looking like Borussia Dortmund want over £100 million, it’ll take some doing to pull off multiple deals. However, Whitwell confirms that signing Sancho, Grealish and Jude Bellingham this summer is still possible.

The trio looked to have been earmarked as Solskjaer’s preferred signings with recent rumours for the summer transfer window as the manager eyes a Premier League title challenge next season.

United release a damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released the financial report from the third quarter and some of the figures are damning, to say the least.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit football clubs massively, some worse than others, and it hasn't helped United's revenue and debt one bit.

In a conference call on Thursday, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told investors that the club's staggering debt has risen by 42%, prompting a stunning increase to £429.1million. Read the full article here

Alex brings you the Friday morning news. He gives an update on the Jack Grealish situation and how it involves Paul Pogba. There is also more reports on Jadon Sancho.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United release damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released financial figures from the third quarter, showing the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

United want to keep Dalot amid heavyweight interest

Manchester United reportedly want to keep Diogo Dalot this summer amid heavyweight interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Alex Turk

Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative? | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 21/05/20

Today as news comes form France that United are interested in a move for Wolves winger Adamants Traore!

Mitul Mistry

Solskjaer: 'I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brutally explained his stance on the types of player he wants at Manchester United in a recent interview.

Alex Turk

Maguire hails 'safe' return to United training

Harry Maguire has hailed the safe nature of Manchester United's return to training in stage one of 'Project Restart'.

Alex Turk

IN PICTURES: United's first day back in training

Manchester United returned to training for the first time since March on Wednesday - take a look at the day in pictures.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Front Runners for Sancho - David Ornstein | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 20/05/20

This mornings Paper Talk includes reliable journalist David Ornstein provides the latest update on the Jadon Sancho transfer and claims that United are leading the way for the Dortmund winger! As well as Jimmy Garner going out on loan.

Mitul Mistry

United coronavirus-free following weekend tests

Manchester United have not reported any positive cases of coronavirus ahead of a return to training this week.

Alex Turk

United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders

Manchester United have reassured season ticket holders that they are 'committed' to providing them with refunds.

Alex Turk

Ornstein provides exciting update on United's Sancho pursuit

David Ornstein has provided an exciting update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk