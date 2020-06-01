Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Mason Greenwood is enjoying a really promising debut full campaign in the Manchester United first team and it doesn't look like he's lost his touch during lockdown.

The 18-year-old has scored in every competition he's featured in for United this season - the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

He's scored 12 goals in 15 starts as well as a further assist, an incredibly impressive return for a teenager breaking into senior football.

United posted some highlights from a 7-a-side game that took place in training earlier on Monday and it features a brilliant Greenwood goal.

The ball was played through to the young forward out wide, who managed to surprisingly outmuscle Victor Lindelof.

That was before he shimmied his way past the Swedish centre-back and Angel Gomes into a central position slotting a fine finish into the back of the net.

It was a goal that demonstrated Greenwood's phenomenal killer instinct in front of goalscoring opportunities but lots of fans have seemingly taken a different angle from it.

There's a lot of negativity being thrown Lindelof's way, with plenty left unimpressed with the 25-year-old's contributions so far this season.

He was one of the club's best players last season and arguably should've been named Player of the Season rather than Luke Shaw, however, supporters have raised concerns over his physical abilities this term.

Many United fans have taken to Twitter in a ruthless barrage of banter towards Lindelof after the video's emergence:

