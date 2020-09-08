SI.com
Mason Greenwood issues apology after breaching COVID-19 protocol in Iceland

Alex Turk

Mason Greenwood has published a public apology after being sent home from international duty, amid his maiden call-up to the senior England national team.

Videos surfaced online on Monday showing Greenwood with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden as they planned to take two Icelandic models to their hotel room.

Foden, also enjoying his first call-up, was recorded on the phone to one of the women before pictures confirmed they did indeed meet at their hotel.

In an official statement posted onto the club website, Greenwood has apologised for the incident and assured that it's something he'll learn from:

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused. It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public. In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me. Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake. I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

Greenwood made his England debut on Saturday, replacing Harry Kane late on as England secured a 1-0 win over Iceland to kick off their Nations League campaign.

He, or Foden, won't play a part against Denmark though, after being axed from the squad by disappointed manager Gareth Southgate.

Whether this incident will have further implications on the pair's chances of receiving call-ups in the near future remains to be seen.

However, hopefully, Southgate can acknowledge that Greenwood has learnt from his mistakes and give him another chance during the next international break.

