Mason Greenwood set to join impressive list after maiden senior England call-up

Gareth Southgate named his latest England squad for next month's games against Iceland and Denmark on Tuesday, with Mason Greenwood included.

Greenwood has received his maiden senior call-up along with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

It's a fitting reward following his fantastic breakthrough season in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team, in which he scored 17 goals in 49 appearances and 26 starts.

Greenwood has been joined by Manchester United team-mates Dean Henderson and Marcus Rashford in being selected, whilst Harry Maguire has been withdrawn amidst recent events.

Speaking to the FA, quoted by the Manchester United website, about calling up Greenwood and Foden, Southgate has said:

”They have been involved with England with the junior teams. It's a step up for them but they are both more than capable. They have shown playing in big matches for big clubs that they are talented boys. They are both hugely exciting players who can be part of England's future. It is up to them to take it forward. It is now the right time a year away from the European Championships. Let's see if they can start to break into that team and that squad."

If the 18-year-old is to earn his first cap against either Iceland or Denmark, he'll become just the seventh United star to make his England debut as a teenager.

Duncan Edwards, Marcus Rashford, Phil Neville, Wes Brown, Phil Jones and Lee Sharpe have all achieved the same feat during their time at Old Trafford.

If Greenwood features against Iceland, he'll be the third-youngest England debutant in United's history after Duncan Edwards and current team-mate Marcus Rashford.

Courtesy of the official Manchester United website, here's a list of players Greenwood would be joining:

18 yrs 183 days - Duncan Edwards (1955 v Scotland)

18 yrs 209 days - Marcus Rashford (2018 v Australia)

19 yrs 123 days - Phil Neville (1996 v China)

19 yrs 198 days - Wes Brown (1997 v Hungary)

19 yrs 229 days - Phil Jones (2011 v Montenegro)

19 yrs 305 days - Lee Sharpe (1991 v Republic of Ireland)

